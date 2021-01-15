VeriCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $362,878.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,302.31 or 0.99935831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00019812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002026 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00038852 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,381,920 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

