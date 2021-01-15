Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Patricia R. Miller Sells 49,060 Shares of Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 49,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $417,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,085,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of VRA opened at $8.26 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 231,349 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 160.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth $117,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

