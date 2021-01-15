Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLDR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 3,465,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.19 million. Research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $15,978,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth $510,000. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.