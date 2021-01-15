Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $340.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $273.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.