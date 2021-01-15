Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $281,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

VEEV traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.67. 4,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,673. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,621 shares of company stock worth $12,022,193. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

