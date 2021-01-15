VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) versus Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Financial Survey

VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition N/A 35.91% 0.75% Hyliion N/A 6.94% 0.13%

This table compares VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Hyliion N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

VectoIQ Acquisition has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyliion has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Hyliion shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of VectoIQ Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition and Hyliion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VectoIQ Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Hyliion 0 2 1 0 2.33

Hyliion has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Hyliion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyliion is more favorable than VectoIQ Acquisition.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition beats Hyliion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VectoIQ Acquisition

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

