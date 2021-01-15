Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.09 and last traded at $98.09. 209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $98.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFLQ) by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

