Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 238.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

BNDW opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $82.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

