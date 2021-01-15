Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,182 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $200.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

