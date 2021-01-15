Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $485,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $18,283,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.47. The stock had a trading volume of 253,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $200.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

