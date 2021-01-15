Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $5,801,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 726,103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 370,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.81. 2,725,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

