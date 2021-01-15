Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after purchasing an additional 871,071 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,191,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

