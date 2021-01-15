Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $283.55

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $283.55 and last traded at $283.55, with a volume of 67 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $282.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.52.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.