Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 82.5% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the December 15th total of 651,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,828,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$83.11 during trading on Friday. 8,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.98. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.