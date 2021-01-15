Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VTWG opened at $226.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.53. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $94.30 and a twelve month high of $228.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

