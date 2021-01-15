Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lessened by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after buying an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after buying an additional 430,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,186. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

