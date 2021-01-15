Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.59. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.