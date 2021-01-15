Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.53

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.53 and last traded at $52.49, with a volume of 236894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 35,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

