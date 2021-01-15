Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $49,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 168,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,845,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,576. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.