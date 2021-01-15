Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.2% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.31. 348,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,700,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

