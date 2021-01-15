Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,419. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $176.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.