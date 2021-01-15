Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 70,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $60.27 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.07.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

