Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) traded up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.56. 443,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 473,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

