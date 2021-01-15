Urban Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

URBN stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,346,000 after acquiring an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 377.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $2,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

