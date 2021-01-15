Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

URBN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

URBN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 62,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,090. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

