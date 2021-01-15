Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.00 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 563281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.48. The firm has a market cap of C$596.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87.
Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile (TSE:U)
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
