Uquid Coin (UQC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.32 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $45.37 million and $7.32 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00012534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00427232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.31 or 0.04103034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

