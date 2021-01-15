UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

