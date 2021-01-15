Upfiring (UFR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,572.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Upfiring token can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $60,572.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053712 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002342 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002862 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002947 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007441 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Token Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.