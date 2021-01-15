Unobtanium (UNO) Price Down 15.5% This Week

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $12.83 million and approximately $212.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $63.13 or 0.00171989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,705.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.26 or 0.01322034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00561218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001832 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 203,299 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

