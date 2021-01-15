United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,110

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,125 ($14.70) to GBX 1,110 ($14.50) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,015.33 ($13.27).

UU stock opened at GBX 934.40 ($12.21) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 902.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 887.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.98. The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.04. United Utilities Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42).

In other United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) news, insider Kath Cates bought 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, with a total value of £19,898.20 ($25,997.13). Also, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($12.02), for a total transaction of £184,000 ($240,397.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,173 shares of company stock worth $2,025,136.

About United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

