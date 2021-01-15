United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives $159.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

