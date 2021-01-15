United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $163.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.98. The firm has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.83.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

