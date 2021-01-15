United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of United Fire Group worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $47.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $282.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.