United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of United Fire Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 172.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $66,957.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $47.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.37). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $282.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.56%.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

