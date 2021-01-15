Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Up 6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 777,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 622,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unisys by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unisys by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 80,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 29.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,992,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,265,000 after buying an additional 451,849 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 12.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,707,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Unisys by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,337,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.