Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

