Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

UL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

