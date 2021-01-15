UNICORN Token Achieves Market Cap of $19,122.85 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $19,122.85 and $20.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019868 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001913 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001340 BTC.
UNICORN Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
