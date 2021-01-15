Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPK traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.08. 20,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $660.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.65.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

