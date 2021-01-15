Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 2,482 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.6% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 12,501,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

