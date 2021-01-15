Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 2,288 Shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. The European Equity Fund accounts for 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The European Equity Fund were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,834. The European Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

The European Equity Fund Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

