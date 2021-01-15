Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLI. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

MLI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.12. 198,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $619.11 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,365.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,006,986. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

