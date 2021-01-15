Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $286.25. 1,106,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.81 and a 200-day moving average of $283.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

