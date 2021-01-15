Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. 8,516,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,644,983. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

