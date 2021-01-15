Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

