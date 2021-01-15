Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $723,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $128.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.39.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, with a total value of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

