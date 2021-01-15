Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.5% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,117,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.