Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,135,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,746,000 after purchasing an additional 639,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,239,000 after purchasing an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,309. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $231,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

