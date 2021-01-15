Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in AT&T by 49.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.15. 175,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,127,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.